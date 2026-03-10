Resident Evil Requiem confirms DLC that expands the story, photo mode, and more

HQ

Resident Evil Requiem is one of the best games in the series, as we mentioned in our review, and its sales confirm that fans also think it's a great game.

As is customary with the latest releases in the series, game director Koshi Nakanishi has shared a message on X confirming that new updates are coming for the game, such as the one released yesterday, which, in addition to fixing bugs, will include a Photo Mode and a mini-game coming in May. The game director has confirmed that work is underway on an expansion of the game's story, i.e. DLC.

At the moment, we do not know the release date for this story expansion. The director himself admits that it will take some time to be ready, but we know that it is a new opportunity to delve deeper into the mysteries surrounding the story of Requiem. Perhaps our predictions, which we made alongside the official timeline, will come true...

And if you haven't finished the game yet, we recommend taking a look at our guides.

What do you hope to see in the Resident Evil Requiem DLC?