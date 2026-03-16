Resident Evil Requiem has now exceeded 6 million sold copies

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It surprised many when Capcom revealed that Resident Evil Requiem had shifted as many as five million units within its first week. But in the time that has followed that immense feat, the game has only continued to prove to be a hit, as a new press release confirms that total lifetime sales have now exceeded six million units.

This success has made Requiem the fastest-selling Resident Evil game to date all while the series itself has now hit a grand (and very admirable) total sales of 183 million units, proving that interest in survival horror and Capcom's flagship series is as high as ever.

For more on Resident Evil Requiem, it was recently affirmed that the game will be getting a DLC, which will no doubt help boost and elevate the sales further whenever that ultimately makes its arrival.