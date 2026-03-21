Poppy Playtime Interview: Touching on fan theories, the live-action movie, AI, and what's next with MOB Entertainment

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The story of Poppy Playtime has come to a close. Or has it...? Chapter 5 debuted on PC recently, with the intention to also come to console platforms down the line. With this in mind, we've had the luxury to be able to chat with developer MOB Entertainment, to get a glimpse into what goes on behind-the-scenes in the creation of a Poppy Playtime chapter, and likewise what the future holds for the series.

To this end, we threw some questions at senior director of creative development, George Krstic, where we inquired about the ending of Chapter 5, fan theories, the live-action movie, AI usage, and the ultimate elephant in the room of what's next for Poppy Playtime?

Check out all of this and more in the complete interview below, and if you haven't already, don't miss our dedicated review of the recent Chapter 5 and our handy guide too.

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Are you surprised by the continued immense reception to Poppy Playtime by fans around the world?

While I haven't been with Mob from the start, I can say without a shadow of a doubt that the team here is never not surprised by and grateful for the reception from fans with each chapter launch. Even now, five chapters in, you sort of wonder whether that same level of excitement is going to be there, but our fans and community are incredible. And it's not just the amount of players that surprise us — it is the depth of engagement. Theories, lore breakdowns, the fan art, speculation videos, all of it. Since Chapter 1, Mob was just hoping that people would connect with the world of Poppy Playtime and its characters. To see it continue to resonate with players the way it has is incredibly humbling and rewarding.

Poppy Playtime has been a labour of love for years, but was the ending you delivered in Chapter 5 always the planned conclusion, or did you tweak and adjust the narrative as each Chapter arrived?

Chapter 5 sets up for more, but the journey to even get to that point was, yes, certainly a labor of love. Internally, the basis for the ending has been there from the start and we've always revolved around a basic narrative framework for the game. But as it tends to go with most media, whether it's video games, film, or television, the final product is rarely what started on the storyboard. The details change in the telling, so to speak. In that sense, much has evolved. As you build chapters and spend more time with characters, you find richer ways to tell the story.

Were there any fan theories or opinions that changed the overarching narrative you wanted to convey?

We pay attention to the fan theories and speculatory content because they're a sign that people are really invested in the game (and it's fun to see what people get right and wrong!), but ultimately, the narrative per chapter is guided internally based on what the team builds with mechanics, characters, and storyline working hand-in-hand. That said, seeing how fans interpret certain details can influence how we clarify or deepen ideas later.

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How did you find constantly having to one-up yourself with the events of each Chapter? Were there any ideas that you conceived but that ultimately didn't become a reality because of how far they pushed the Poppy Playtime experience?

There's definitely pressure to raise the bar each time. In Chapter 5, for example, there were some storylines that sort of climaxed after lots of build-up, and the pressure to get that right and feel like major payoff for the players is intense. Iterating can be a challenge, but our team here at Mob is incredible in how they've achieved such cohesion without feeling repetitive.

In terms of scrapped ideas, we've had some that were maybe too ambitious for the moment, either technically or tonally. Sometimes something is cool in isolation but doesn't serve the story. We're careful about that. Just because we can push further doesn't mean we always should. The experience has to stay cohesive.

Now that the story has come to a close, is there a particular moment that stands out to you, a particular part that you look back on proudly?

Well, Chapter 5 does set up for more, so don't stick a pin in it just yet! But I can certainly say that while there are many moments that stand out to me across the development cycles and proud moments with the team, on a personal level, I fondly look back at my time playing Chapter 1 for the very first time. I'll never forget the particular kind of fear I felt seeing Huggy standing behind me unexpectedly and creating this unnerving sense of impending doom. I mean, he's a toy! You just don't expect those feelings from something so traditionally safe and wholesome. But it set the tone for the entire series, and I remember how that first moment really broke ground for me in terms of understanding what's possible with the premise of a game like this.

When can we expect the console editions to arrive for Chapter 5 and what's the reason behind the console versions taking additional time before launching?

Console development takes a bit more time because of certification processes, optimisation, and making sure the experience feels right on each platform. It's not just a straight port. We want players on console to get the same level of polish and performance as PC players. It's about quality control. We'll share specifics once everything is locked in, but we are still expecting a little bit later this year.

How is development progressing on the Poppy Playtime live-action movie?

We're working closely with our partner Legendary Pictures and will share more as soon as that information is ready.

What's MOB Entertainment's stance on AI?

Our focus has always been on the people behind the work. The creativity, storytelling, and artistic direction that shape our games come from the talented artists, writers, designers, and developers on the Mob team.

Like many studios, we keep an eye on emerging technologies and tools that can support workflows in areas like research or administrative tasks. But when it comes to the creative heart of our games, the characters, the worldbuilding, and the player experience, those decisions remain firmly driven by human creativity and the twisted imaginations of our team.

What's next for the Poppy Playtime universe? Do you have additional ideas to explore, spinoffs you'd like to make a reality, what's the plan?

The world of Poppy Playtime is bigger than a single factory could contain, but right now, we're taking some time to reflect on Chapter 5, celebrate the launch with our community, and really just make sure that whatever comes next feels deliberate. For us, there always needs to be a story worth telling, and not just because there's demand. We care a lot about protecting the integrity of the universe.

Thanks to George and MOB Entertainment for taking the time to answer our questions. As mentioned earlier, you can play all five chapters of Poppy Playtime on PC as of today, with the fifth chapter coming to consoles later this year.