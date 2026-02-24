Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 - Broken Things guide

HQ

You've already seen our Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 review, but if you still haven't been able to get through this chapter, here's our guide. Obviously, there will be spoilers, but with this guide, you'll know everything that happens in this final chapter of Poppy Playtime, the puzzles we encounter along the way, and all the confrontations.

The beginning

As soon as you start the chapter, you'll see Huggy Wuggy trying to break down a door in front of you. Shortly afterwards, the door behind you will open and you can run out.After escaping, we come to the box puzzle. Grab the boxes with both hands and move them. You will see a slightly well-lit area in the upper left, which is where you need to go, so we will have to make some makeshift stairs with the boxes.

Follow the hallway with the pipes, and eventually you will encounter Huggy Wuggy again. He will lower one arm just to let you know he is back, but you will be able to move on. After escaping, you will reach an elevator, and Huggy Wuggy will try to catch you while you are inside. He eventually catches you and takes your Grabpack. After he takes it, he will disappear, and the elevator will fall before fading to a black screen.

When you wake up, you will be in a basement with no arms or extendable torches.There are small enemies in this area, which you will come to know as Outimals, that hate light, so you have to turn on switches to scare them away. If you approach them while the lights are off, they will try to rip your face off. A little further on, we will find a small star-shaped device, Glowby, the torch.

With the light on our side, we can easily reach the room where the key we need is located and move on.

Further ahead, there will be a scene where an Outimal will attack us. However, just before it has a chance to do anything, Giblet, our new ally, will appear to save us.

After recovering the grab pack, we will arrive at a mysterious room. Use your hand to turn the blackboard and then use the black light. Enter the code with circles, 0859, into the lockbox behind you, and it will open to reveal a new hand.

You now have a Pressure Hand, thanks to which we can make our way through by ripping out ventilation grilles and breaking glass until we reach the biodiversity laboratories.

Here we will have to solve some pressure puzzles to power up the tank. There will be two yellow lines inside the tank, and once what's inside falls between those lines and the green light comes on, pull the lever to the left to open the door. You'll reach a room where you need to hop up into a broken vent, but before you do, pick up the large battery in the corner of the room.

With the battery in hand, climb up the broken railing and pass through the vent into another room. Place the current battery you have into one of the empty sockets on the wall in this room. Then pick up the one on the floor in this room and place it into the other socket. Once both batteries are in place, use the blue hand between the two battery sockets. Your blue arm should be glowing with blue energy. Your goal now is to power up the other knob in the room so that when you hit it with your other hand, it will overload.

To do this, with your blue hand still attached, wrap yourself completely around both sets of pipes in this room until both lighting bolts above the other knob are glowing blue. When you go through the door, Chum Chompkins will catch you, but Giblet will be there to sort things out. Now we have a new objective: to obtain information about The Prototype. After overcoming various puzzles that require us to use our magnetic abilities and the conductive hand,

the vent will take you to Giblet and Chum, to whom you will have to deliver the documents you found.

The plan

After a brief discussion, Chum will put you inside his mouth to hide you while the prototype comes. When the prototype leaves, he will leave you with a sad little pat on the head before leaving you to begin your next objective. A little further on, we will activate a sequence where you will wake up in a memory as Huggy Wuggy, where you will be asked to sort shapes. Shapes will fall into the room, and you need to stick them in the bin in front of the screen when you see the correct shape on the screen.

Put the silver pieces that don't pop up in the recycling bin in the room, and you'll be asked to repeat the game, but harder. Participate in the task, but know that you likely won't complete the last phase, and it's intended that way. Once the memory concludes, power up the machine again to begin the second one. This will have you playing as Huggy Wuggy again, but you will be playing musical chairs with lights. Stay on the lights, and when some of them go out, stand on the marked Huggy Wuggy. Eventually, you will be instructed to pick up the toy that is not participating and put it in the toy box. This will continue in a pattern until you wake up again.

Pull the lever one more time to continue the final memory. At the start of this memory, you will be on a transport bed and will overhear the password to the keypad with faces on it.

The code you need to remember from this memory is: Happy, Happy, Disgust, Sad, Fear.

This memory will be much shorter. You will be trapped in a seat and will watch a video like Huggy Wuggy, so reach out and break the screen with your hand. Once you have done that, start pulling out all the plugs connected to your chair and then use the handles on the side of the screen to get out of the chair. Step out of the memory machine, and you'll see a code on the screen that you need to put into the keypad behind it.

Most of the keypad codes in Poppy Playtime are random, so memorise yours. Later on, Huggy Wuggy reappears and we can distract him by activating the projectors, although each one only works once.After managing to escape and overcome various obstacles, we find that Poppy and Kissy are here in a cell. Poppy will ask you to help them by finding a lever or something, but you can't help them at this point, so turn around to find the claws you need and take them back to Lilly. She will take you to a new section of the mansion and ask you to prepare for the tea party by finding three friends.

Tea Party?

Enter the next open room, and you will find one of the friends trapped at the back of a seal-shaped tuba. Go to the front and use your pressure hand to shoot. It will land inside the piano, but to open the piano again, you will need the note on a shelf in this room, which will tell you which keys to play.

Play the keys and the piano will open, allowing you to grab friend one and bring them to the tea party. Once you do, Lilly will come by and leave again. To find the second friend, move over to the base of the stairs and look up, where you should see a magnetic panel above you. Charge your hand with fire and release the toy in the shower so you can bring it to the tea party.

For the third and final toy, go through the door near the head of the tea party table and down the hallway to the garage. In this room, flip the two points on the wall to reveal the battery sockets. Once both batteries are in place, power up your hand and use it on the box attached to the car.

This will cause the windows to roll down so you can grab the toy and take it to the tea party.

After placing the three toys, follow Lilly to the kitchen to help finish the preparations. After you free Poppy and Kissy, start heading up the stairs, and Lilly will cut the light out. She's going to catch you anyway, so just continue back to the main part of the mansion. There, she will tell you that you are going to play a game of red light, green light. The only catch is that you have to stay on the purple path that you can see with the black light.

After the cutscene where you meet Prototype, your only objective will be to run. After escaping from the prototype, you will arrive at a room where you have to open the bottom drawers to find some parts of the keyboard code you will need. The locations of the clues are random in this room, so if you don't see them all, check under the Limon trophy, and you may even need to blow up the burner in this room with the Fire panel. After passing through that room, if you scan the walls with your black light, you will likely see the number 231 written everywhere. Type this into the first keyboard you see, and it should put you in a hallway overlooking two rooms.

Exit the room and continue around the corner, where you will find a small room with a battery inside. Grab it and continue down the hallway to place the battery.

This will open the door to the room with the large machine. Remove the batteries from the bottom of each machine and plug them into the top of the same machine. Go through the door and continue until Huggy Wuggy appears, then you'll have to run from Huggy Wuggy until you reach Kissy, Poppy, and Giblet. They'll share a short moment before the prototype interrupts, then they'll put you in another chase sequence.

The Final Chase

You will have to dodge the Prototype's attacks through the windows before moving forward as you go through the train carriages. Pull two levers to create the first obstacle for the Prototype. The entire sequence will be a pattern of this, so pay attention to the hand signals.

Once you seemingly escape and jump off the train, a cutscene will play where Prototype throws you into a container of the substance you've been seeing everywhere. After the scene ends, Giblet will wake you up and take you to where the backup you've been looking for is located. When the message appears that override is required, pull the levers on either side of the computer. This will trigger a scene that ends the chapter.

