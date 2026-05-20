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Poppy Playtime

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 will launch on consoles as soon as next week

The PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch debut for the final(?) chapter of the game has been confirmed.

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When Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 (which may not be the final chapter of the game?) made its arrival on PC earlier this year, we were told to expect a console version sometime down the line, but developer MOB Entertainment couldn't provide a firm date on when exactly that would be.

It seems like the launch is closer and sooner than expected, as now it has been confirmed that Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 will officially land on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch as soon as next week on May 27.

For a taste of what to expect, you can read our review of Chapter 5 here and also check out our handy guide for conquering all things Poppy Playtime. We also had a chance to speak with developer MOB Entertainment recently, where we touched upon how the studio approaches AI among other areas.

Poppy Playtime

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