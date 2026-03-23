Poppy Playtime developer talks about AI: "Our decisions remain firmly driven by human creativity"

HQ

As artificial intelligence continues to become more and more prevalent in society, it's becoming increasingly important to learn about how each and every developer and creative mind is approaching the technology. To this end, as part of a recent interview with senior director of creative development at MOB Entertainment, George Krstic, we inquired about how the Poppy Playtime team is adapting to an AI-heavy world.

In response to this query, Krstic told us that the developer will be monitoring the technology to see how it can be used beneficially, while simultaneously sticking to a human-first creative approach that ensures the developer's projects are made by humans.

"Our focus has always been on the people behind the work. The creativity, storytelling, and artistic direction that shape our games come from the talented artists, writers, designers, and developers on the MOB team.

"Like many studios, we keep an eye on emerging technologies and tools that can support workflows in areas like research or administrative tasks. But when it comes to the creative heart of our games, the characters, the worldbuilding, and the player experience, those decisions remain firmly driven by human creativity and the twisted imaginations of our team."

For more on Poppy Playtime, you can read the full interview here, and also don't forget to check out our dedicated review of Chapter 5 of the game either.