Is Poppy Playtime's story really over? MOB Entertainment: "The world is bigger than a single factory could contain"

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Chapter 5 of Poppy Playtime is regarded as the final chapter of this story, a conclusive part that sees the player facing off with a villain who has been pulling the strings from the get-go. So this is the end, correct? Perhaps not. We recently conducted an interview with MOB Entertainment where we inquired about the narrative of Poppy Playtime and where the developer expressed that this may not actually be the end of the story.

In an interview with senior director of creative development, George Krstic, which you can see in full here, we were talking about the concluding story and what stood out to him over the past five parts, to which he told us the following:

"Well, Chapter 5 does set up for more, so don't stick a pin in it just yet! But I can certainly say that while there are many moments that stand out to me across the development cycles and proud moments with the team, on a personal level, I fondly look back at my time playing Chapter 1 for the very first time. I'll never forget the particular kind of fear I felt seeing Huggy standing behind me unexpectedly and creating this unnerving sense of impending doom. I mean, he's a toy! You just don't expect those feelings from something so traditionally safe and wholesome. But it set the tone for the entire series, and I remember how that first moment really broke ground for me in terms of understanding what's possible with the premise of a game like this."

Then to add to this, we directly inquired as to what's next for the Poppy Playtime series, to which Krstic told us:

"The world of Poppy Playtime is bigger than a single factory could contain, but right now, we're taking some time to reflect on Chapter 5, celebrate the launch with our community, and really just make sure that whatever comes next feels deliberate. For us, there always needs to be a story worth telling, and not just because there's demand. We care a lot about protecting the integrity of the universe."

So perhaps there is more horror on the cards even if it will likely take the adventure away from the same Playtime Co. factory players have been trapped in for the past few years.

If you haven't already, don't miss our dedicated review of Chapter 5 of Poppy Playtime or even our helpful guide.