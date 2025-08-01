Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight joins Denis Villeneuve's 007 project as its writer

HQ

Relatively recently, it was confirmed that Denis Villeneuve would be taking over the task of making the next James Bond film for Amazon MGM Studios. The Dune director would be working with new series producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, both of whom have replaced long-time veterans Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

While we are still waiting to hear who will be taking on the massive task of donning sleek suits and getting behind the wheel of an Aston Martin as the James Bond to follow Daniel Craig, we do at least now know who will be penning the script for this upcoming movie.

As per Amazon, Steven Knight has been selected as the writer of the film, with the English talent known for producing an array of projects and series, largely for the BBC. Knight's filmography includes Peaky Blinders, See, SAS Rogue Heroes, A Thousand Blows, The Town, The Veil, All the Light We Cannot See, and Taboo, but this will undoubtedly be his most high-profile job to date.

We don't have any further information about this signing just yet, but hopefully with a director, executive producers, and a writer all confirmed, work can commence on casting for the upcoming movie, with a host of names already rumoured to be in the conversation, including for the next Bond girl.