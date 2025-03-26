Amazon MGM Studios names Spider-Man and Harry Potter executives as producers for next James Bond film

HQ

Following Amazon MGM Studios' decision to side-line Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson from their long-term tasks of stewarding and producing the James Bond franchise, we've now been eagerly awaiting news as to whom the production giant will select as the next individuals to take charge of the longest-running series in film.

This has now been announced and confirmed, with Amy Pascal (formerly of the Spider-Man: Home trilogy for Marvel Studios) and David Heyman (Warner Bros.' Harry Potter and HBO's upcoming TV series reboot) selected as the pair that will help lead 007 into the future.

Speaking about this decision, Amazon MGM Studios' head of film, Courtenay Valenti has stated: "We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility. Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry. We are honored to be working with them on James Bond's next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character."

Pascal will produce the upcoming Bond film through her Pascal Pictures, while Heyman is attached through his Heyday Films. There is no further information on this upcoming Bond effort, meaning you'll just have to keep waiting patiently to hear about who will be cast as the next agent of His Majesty's Secret Service.