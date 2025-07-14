Sydney Sweeney reported to be topping the casting sheet to become next Bond girl

HQ

Over the years, we have seen many famous actresses join the 007 franchise as "Bond girls", the paramour to the James Bond of that film. As of recent, in the Daniel Craig era, we got to see Eva Green make a lasting impression, followed by Olga Kurylenko, then Lea Seydoux, even with a brief and action-packed appearance from Ana de Armas. The question now, as we stare down a brand-new bond era, is who will be breaking the ice as the next Bond girl?

According to The Sun's Scottish branch, there is one actress who is a clear favourite to take on the role. Fulfilling the desires of many, the Madame Web, Euphoria, and Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney is said to be a favourite, and she apparently has the backing of both director Denis Villeneuve and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.

The report says the following from a source: "Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond.

"Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise.

"They've hung out together a lot and he has admired her stratospheric rise.

"Plus Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of Bond girls."

Do you think Sweeney would be a strong casting as the next Bond film? If so, who should play her opposite and take up the mantle as 007?