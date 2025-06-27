Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, and Harris Dickinson said to be among favourites to be next James Bond

HQ

There has been a lot of speculation about who should become the next James Bond. Recently Aaron Pierre has been claimed to be a favourite, while I personally think Slow Horses' Jack Lowden is worthy, all while many fans clamour to see Aaron Taylor-Johnson or Henry Cavill take over. Clearly, everyone has been a bit off the mark, at least if we're to take the latest insider information shared by Variety as gospel.

It's mentioned in a new report that three actors currently sit at the top of Amazon MGM Studios' wishlist. Those candidates are Spider-Man himself Tom Holland, soon-to-be Frankenstein Jacob Elordi, and Babygirl's lustful intern Harris Dickerson.

While each of these stars are high-profile choices, they do seem to be a bit off the mark for what fans expect from a Bond... At least bar perhaps Elordi, who is Australian, which might just be enough for him to miss the mark (despite some referring to George Lazenby's time as 007, which clearly wasn't a roaring success as he only starred as the agent once...).

Still, there is plenty of time to get the casting spot on, as while Denis Villeneuve is attached to direct, there's no writer selected yet, meaning production on the film will not be starting any time soon. Plus, there's a rumoured premiere date being thrown around of 2028, which means production could start as late as late 2026 and still comfortably make that window.

Do you agree with Amazon's direction and would you cast either of those three stars as the next Bond?