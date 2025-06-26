Denis Villeneuve confirmed as director for the next Bond movie

HQ

We still don't know who will play the next James Bond - a franchise that now belongs to Amazon. What we do know though is who will be directing. According to Deadline, Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Dune and Dune: Part Two) is confirmed to take on the role, in line with recent rumors.

The choice of Villeneuve suggests that the next James Bond film will probably take quite a while, as he is currently working on the third Dune film, which will not be released until December 2026. It is likely that the next Bond film will not be released until 2028 at the earliest.

Villeneuve himself sees the assignment as an honor and says in an official statement:

"Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he's sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust."

