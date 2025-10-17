KPop Demon Hunters dominates as top trending Halloween costumes on Google

HQ

KPop Demon Hunters has truly become the hit sensation of 2025, with the animated film shattering records on Netflix and then crossing into other territory and becoming a hit too. It has smashed music charts records, and the next area it's looking to dominate is in the trending Halloween costume department.

Google has revealed the most popular Halloween costumes for 2025, and out of the 25 in this list, KPop Demon Hunters occupy the top five spots and six of the top ten spots in total.

As it stands, Rumi is the top trending costume idea, but she's followed by Zoey, Mira, Jinu, and Baby Saja respectively in the top five. Derpy the Tiger comes in at eighth.

Beyond KPop Demon Hunters, the other most trending costumes include A Minecraft Movie's Chicken Jockey, a Labubu, Elphaba from Wicked, The Lorax, and further down the list we find Pyramid Head and the Nurse from Silent Hill 2, Superman and Supergirl, Toothless the Dragon, Wednesday Addams, and an el classico of Lord Farquaad from Shrek.

This is an ad:

Check out the full list here and let us know below what your Halloween costume will be in 2025.