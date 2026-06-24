Invincible will return for a sixth season

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After Season 4 of Invincible came to a close in the spring, it didn't take Prime Video all too long before it shared an update on the already greenlit Season 5. We were told to expect more episodes in 2027, likely in the springtime once again, and that Conquest will not be back this time as the famed Viltrumite is well and truly dead and buried now.

However, the show seemingly continues to be a big hit for the streamer in both critical and viewership senses, as now Prime Video has confirmed that Invincible has been greenlit for a sixth season too, which will likely be arriving in 2028 - even if this has yet to be announced.

What we've also been told is that Season 5 will introduce the character of Gravitator and that Jack Quaid will lend his voice to the role, ultimately meaning he is trading Prime Video's The Boys for the streamer's other superhero hit now that the former has come to a close.

Until more episodes arrive, don't miss our review of Season 4 of Invincible. As for how long Invincible could last, creator Robert Kirkman previously had plans in mind for eight seasons of television.