Invincible has been renewed for a fifth season

We're expecting the fourth season of Invincible to make its arrival on Prime Video sometime in 2026, likely around the same window that Season 3 debuted earlier this year. So, while many of us have February or early 2026 circled on our calendars, perhaps we should also be doing the same for 2027.

We say this because Prime Video has officially greenlit the fifth season of Invincible. There is no release window or date attached to the future batch of episodes, but hopefully it should arrive in decent time and shape, and we say this as the announcement also shared that voice recording for Season 5 has already wrapped up, and it will introduce Matthew Rhys into the cast in a role that is not disclosed, but which will first take shape in the coming fourth season.

Are you excited for more Invincible? According to creator Robert Kirkman, a fifth season will push us well past the total necessary number of seasons to complete the adaptation...