Invincible's entire story has been mapped out, should take around 8 seasons

Invincible Season 3 is on the horizon, and as we look forward to more gory superhero action, some are also wondering when this tale's end will come about. Previously, creator Robert Kirkman said it would take around eight seasons to complete all of the source material's story.

And, in a new piece from ScreenRant, he's mostly sticking by that idea. "We've already written a bunch of season 4," said Kirkman, following up with how long he thinks it should take for the whole thing to be done.

"The way [writer Simon Racioppa] and I have [it] mapped out... roughly eight seasons. Could be seven. Could be 10."

Season 5 of Invincible is being rumoured, but we're unsure whether it could make it to a tenth season. If Invincible faces delays once more, and if they're as stark as they were between seasons one and two, then people might simply lose interest.

How many seasons do you think Invincible should have?