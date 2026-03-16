Invincible: Season 4

HQ

We're certainly not struggling for superhero entertainment these days, which is partly the reason why some of the more exceptional superhero projects don't feel like appointment viewing to the wider masses. As someone who has been following Invincible ever since it arrived in an animated format, I would argue that this series is better than much of what is being put out elsewhere, and yet still, Invincible doesn't seem to be a show that each and every person feels the pull to see for themselves.

To me, this is a shame because it offers everything you could want from an animated superhero series. There's twisting and emotionally complex storylines where heroes are betrayed, icons are killed, relationships blossom, core characters grow and flourish, and all across a variety of locations on Earth, from myth, and beyond the stars.

Likewise, Invincible started off with an amazing bang, offering an initial season that blew viewers away. The second softened that perception a tad by not quite living up to the same immense standards and also coming after a frankly too lengthy wait. Fortunately, the third season was a return to form and after watching the fourth season, I can happily add that this latest round of episodes is also simply brilliant.

HQ

This is an ad:

I won't touch too much on the narrative and plot to save you from spoilers, but if you've read the source material comic books, you will know what's coming. Omni-Man returns to Earth, Atom Eve struggles with her powers, Thragg makes his memorable entrance, Conquest causes havoc, Cecil grapples with powers beyond his control, oh and a little something called the war between the Viltrumites and the Coalition of Planets is on the horizon. If you've been following the series, none of this will surprise you, as Season 4 somewhat acts like an "all roads have been leading here" moment, a first curtain call for the overarching story that still has plenty of tricks up its sleeves for the future seasons, one of which has been greenlit and will be debuting in around a year's time.

To this end, you can expect a season where hugely crucial moments are unpacked and series-defining twists occur that will shape this Invincible adaptation beyond anyone's expectations. It's consistently gripping and action-packed, thrilling with dashes of light humour that will make you chuckle, and to balance this otherwise chaotic dish, still features those slower episodes and scenes that hone in on the more human and emotional side of the story, including one such thread that shines a spotlight on Nolan's time as a young Viltrumite adult. It's all fascinating and a great adaptation that feels like it both does the source material justice while having the freedom to explore areas and narrative elements that otherwise weren't covered in the comics. Creator Robert Kirkman knows what this series needs to do to be consistently excellent and Season 4 is just a further emphasis of this.

That being said, there are times where I wish the animation was a tad more lively. I've long been comfortable with this series' animation style, both because it reflects the source material but also since a more reserved animation setup allows for a quicker production turnaround, hence why we've had nearly three seasons of Invincible in the time that we've had one season of X-Men '97. However, there are moments where it feels like this style is abused a bit much for my liking, including what feels like a five-minute scene (that is admittedly quite hilarious) between Invincible and Damien Darkblood where there is basically no movement from the characters at all. There is room for improvement here without question, but if it's to come at the cost of the release cadence we're getting today, with around one new season every 12 months, I can live with this current animation direction.

This is an ad:

So yes, there are places where Invincible can be better, but generally speaking, this is an excellent animated series that continues to stand above much of the competition. It's effortlessly entertaining, will have you on the edge of your seat during the intense battles, chuckling with the daft and on-the-nose jokes and puns, and will leave your jaw on the ground when the big surprises come about. Invincible continues to thrive and if you haven't already, you really should check out this show.