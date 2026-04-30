Invincible will return for its fifth season hopefully "sometime in 2027"

HQ

Prime Video and the Invincible showrunners have made a bit of a habit of setting expectations for the next season of Invincible after a season has concluded, all by delivering a rather ambiguous statement. It happened last year after Season 3 wrapped and now a similar message has been shared following the conclusion of Season 4.

The folks behind Invincible have confirmed that Season 5 is coming and that it "should be sometime in 2027" when it debuts on Prime Video. Beyond this, we know that voice acting for the episodes is complete, Thragg and Dinosaurus will return, and that Conquest is officially dead and buried and will not be back for more carnage.

While this might be exciting news to some, much of this is already confirmed information, as Prime Video greenlit Season 5 last year. Likewise, those who have read the comics will be familiar with the fate of many of the characters. Hopefully this trend does mean that Prime Video will soon pull the trigger on Season 6 of the show too.