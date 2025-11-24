Youtooz shows off new vinyl figures and keychains in Peak collab

HQ

Hit figure company Youtooz is teaming up with Landfall Games and Aggro Crab Games to bring our favourite scouts to life with some new Peak merch. Already, we've seen Peak brought into the physical realm with plushies, and now some more scout-themed items are up for grabs.

As you'd expect from Youtooz, the star of the collaboration is a Peak vinyl figure, which shows an orange and a blue scout clambering up a grass-topped bit of a mountain. Orange is helping Blue up by the looks of things, making for a bit of a dynamic pose. The vinyl figure launches on the 25th of November, at 12PM PT (tomorrow at 20:00 GMT at the time of writing).

There are also keychains up for grabs, which give us an adorable light blue scout to carry with us. Fans looking to win one of the keychains or vinyl figures can get their chance by liking and retweeting the post below:

