Just weeks after launch, Peak plushies are on the way

Landfall Games and Aggro Crab Games' multiplayer climbing title Peak arrived pretty much out of nowhere and has proven to be one of June's most-popular releases. The game has already drawn millions of players, and as Landfall and Aggro Crab react to the strong response, they're working to give fans more of Peak, both in and outside of the game.

As announced in a Steam blog post, Peak plushies are on the way. There's one designed after the creature Bing Bong, which is a plushie you can find in-game (and get an achievement for taking him to the top of the mountain). Also, a scout plushie is on the way, modelled after one of the in-game characters you play as when making your way to the peak.

Both plushies have reached their pledge goals on Makeship, though Bing Bong's plushie is much more popular with more than 1500 backers at the time of writing, compared to scout's 300+. Still, both products will get made, and there's over a week left to back the projects if you want to get your hands on your own Peak plushie.

