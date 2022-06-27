What we know so far about Hearthstone's Murder at Castle Nathria expansion

HQ

Now that players are well and truly up to speed with the Voyage to the Sunken City Card Set for Blizzard's deck-building strategy game, Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft, the Californian developer is eyeing up the next set of cards that it will be offering up. This time, the ocean theme is being replaced by a murder mystery theme, as players will be heading to Castle Nathria to solve the whodunit case that relates to the murder of Sire Denathrius. Just to be clear, there will not be any real detective work going on here, rather it's simply the theme for the latest set of cards, known as Murder at Castle Nathria, which actually includes some rather exciting new additions.

To start with, let's talk about the figures relating to this new set. It will include 135 new cards, which within will feature a few different surprises and new mechanics that will encourage even the most versatile of deck-builders to rethink their strategies. As is the case with new card sets for Hearthstone, upon login this expansion will reward players with instant access to a brand-new Legendary card, Prince Renethal, a card that will for the first time in Hearthstone history, allow players to expand their decks from 30 to 40 total cards.

Now, you might be thinking that this is a massive deal, as that essentially means that each player who uses Prince Renethal gets an extra 10 health points, and while that is true, the extra cards that you carry can also work against your ability to dish out rapid hefty hits of damage, as you'll be pulling from a deck that is significantly larger and likely filled with a lower percentage of lethal and destructive cards as that of a smaller deck would. But you might want that extra deck space, as Murder at Castle Nathria is also bringing a lump of new card types and a new Keyword.

This is an ad:

Locations Cards

This new card type allows players to actually drop locations themselves onto the board of play. These are played similar to minions but act alike buffs, and are generally rather weak and easy to destroy, even if they do offer significant bonuses when in play. It should be noted that these cards have a one-turn cooldown and have diminishing durability, which means you have to be ever more careful with the way that you play and use them in battle.

Keyword: Infuse

To match up with the addition of Location cards, Blizzard is also adding a new Keyword, Infuse. This is a direct reference to the soul resource of the Shadowlands, and works by allowing players to use the Anima essence of defeated cards to transform active cards into more powerful versions of themselves. We're told that if you manage to hold onto these Anima-infused cards and keep feeding them Anima until they are completely transformed, the card's artwork will change into something entirely new.

This is an ad:

Left: Prince Renethal. Centre: Murloc Holmes. Right: Baroness Vashi

But this of course isn't all the new content coming with the Murder at Castle Nathria expansion. There will be ten new Legendary cards in total (one per class), and it will see the return of Murloc Holmes. Blizzard hasn't revealed the full card list for the Murder at Castle Nathria set, but the developer has slapped a release date on when the expansion will arrive, with that being August 2, 2022. So, with this being the case, expect more news relating to this upcoming expansion rather soon.