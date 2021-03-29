What Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Wrath of the Druids could be about

You're watching Advertisements

A lot of players cannot wait to dive back into Eivor's boots and although we know when Assassin's Creed Valhalla's first DLC will drop, Ubisoft has been pretty reserved about "Wrath of the Druids". This however, does not mean we have to sit and wait for the studio to feed us with information. That is why we decided to lead our own investigation to find out as much as we can.

First, let's see what we already have. Wrath of the Druids is the first major expansion for AC Valhalla. It will take us to Ireland to face a druid cult known as the Children of Danu. The post-launch content trailer also showed us that Dublin would have an important role. So here we are with three leads: Dublin, the goddess Danu and Druids.

Dublin : Viking stronghold

Let's start by defining the setting of which Dublin will be the centre. Knowing Eivor's tribulation happened toward the end of the 9th Century, we can precisely imagine how the Irish city will be depicted. Originally founded by the Norse people, Dublin used to be a flourishing city but has turned into a ground for Viking clan wars after the deaths of Amlaíb Conung, Auisle and Ímar. So we should expect to come across leading figures trying to affirm their power on the city.

Let's also not forget that Ireland used to count between 100 and 150 clans, each having their king. Those clans were grouped into five regions: Ulster, Connacht, Munster, Leinster and Mide and led by the "Ard Ri"or Great King. Therefore, it is pretty likely that we will have alliance quests with historical characters such as Bárid Mac Ímair, whose brother was murdered by Halfdan Ragnarsson, or Sichfrith Mac Ímair, hypothetic son of Ivar Ragnarsson, two important characters of the AC Valhalla vanilla campaign.

The fallen Druids

Now that the setting is clearly established, let's get to the main event: Druids. Druids used to have a very important place in Celtic society. They were in charge of religion, sacrifices, blessing, justice and even teaching. Or at least they were before the country was Christianized. These men, with yesteryear beliefs still have some degree of influence and will probably try to restore their former glory. To that goal, they create something quite similar to the Order of the Ancients. Who knows, some might already be a part of it ?

The Children of Danu

Druids claim to have a connection with Danu because according to Celtic mythology, she is the prime Goddess of the Tuatha Dé Danann (the Tribes of Danu), which will later become the Irish people and the source of the druids' mystical powers.

The Tuatha Dé Danann used to live on four fabled islands: Falias, Findias, Gorias and Murias respectively led by Druids Morfessa, Uiscias, Esras and Semias. But what's more of interest for us are the relics they brought with them and how they will inspire new content for this expansion.

We can safely bet that incredibly powerful weapons will be rewarded to players. Uiscias and Esras are the ones that brought King Nuada's legendary sword. A blade that can kill everyone it cuts and can cut through anything. Along with Lugh's spear, that never misses its target. Semias, on the other hand, came with the Dagda talismans among which you can find a mace that can both kill and resurrect depending on which extremity you hit people with. Weapons that will easily fit alongside Thor's Mjolnir and Excalibur.

Secondly, we presume one of those mythical artefacts will be the cornerstone of the

DLC's whole plot: Lia Fáil or "Stone of Destiny". A relic you can actually go see in Tara. This stone is of legend because it is said that when touched by a true king, it will start to sing or scream in joy. We can easily see the Children of Danu use Lia Fáil to find a king willing to restore their prestigious status and that some kind of Isu technology will be involved in the process.

Finally, given that the expansion should be releasing April 29th, perhaps the Beltaine holiday will be of interest as well. It is the third religious celebration of the Celtic year taking place on May 1st, celebrating the return of long summer days and also launching activities such as hunting, war, raids and conquests. Words that will sound like music to Ravensthorpe Vikings' ears.

Conclusion

Through all those elements, we hope to have offered a theoretical, yet serious and likely vision of what Wrath of the Druid will offer. You should soon be able to see how right, or wrong, we were whenever we get more news about this expansion supposed to release on the 29th of April, this year.