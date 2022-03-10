Volvo EX90 - EV Hour

Conquer the open road in this luxury EV SUV that promises a range of over 380 miles, on top of lightning-fast 10-80% battery charging when connected to DC mains.
"With age comes wisdom and if there's one thing that I have grown into over the years it is Respecting the heritage of the Volvo brand I like it more now than ever before which is why it's perfect for me to both shave my head a little bit But also to try out the most exquisite and currently most expensive car that Volvo makes this right here is the Volvo EX90 and I have been looking forward to this for a long long time It is very expensive But it is also incredibly exciting so exciting that I took my family in this seven-seater to the quiet Forests of Sweden to be with them of course, but also to see this in its natural habitat, so let's go This particular twin motor performance model will do 0 to 100 in 5.9 seconds Its range is around 600 kilometers, and it'll charge up to 250 kilowatts on DC power. It can pull 2,200 kilograms and sport about every creature comfort you can think of sure It's beaten in sheer effect by the Germans, and it's outwitted and gadgetry by the Chinese But again This is a Volvo and as we've discovered in my recent EC40 black edition revisit can be something rather special indeed And of course it drives terribly I don't mean terribly do I I mean Fantastic as you were probably expecting this car is very very expensive But it comes from a brand that knows how to make driving machines And the EX90 is no different the sense of weight sense of scale the sense of size the sense of security and safety It's all here, and when that is combined with true responsive electrical steering and Brakes and throttle responses it all comes together to make a car that feels incredibly light Even though it is very much the opposite of light It's fantastic and here in the Swedish woods on these small back roads here You can even get a little bit of a sporty feel out in some bends here and there it's Fantastic, and I didn't expect it to drive as well as it has it really has surprised me Look how massive it is as well It is a seven-seater though, so it does make sense in that particular regard so that means just sliding this back here You can both fold it all the way forwards for more room for boot space essentially Or you can have these two seats back here our kids have been sitting here throughout the small trips We've been taken and we've been able to fit six people in this car now Obviously we've been having a little bit of trouble with the amount of boot space when you do that But really what can you expect when you have seven seats as you can see we have a lot of stuff in Here including my some of my camera gear diapers Pillows all of the stuff that naturally comes with being on a summer holiday But really it isn't too bad and when you fold all of this down. There is a lot of room. It's Fantastic there are many positive things to say about the Volvo eX90 And I think I have during the course of this video during my trip to Sweden which I very much enjoyed It is a seven-seater. That is a very good circumstance for a Volvo in this particular You know aspect of the market because there aren't really a lot of seven-seaters. There's a Kia Evie seven-seater and then there is the Tesla Model X, I believe but apart from that I do think that apart from the great looks on the exterior the great looks on the interior But superb white quality all of these things. There is a lack of a certain chinese a quality little x-factor There is no 900 kilometer range here Just a standard 550 600 if you're very lucky. There is no big Impressive Infotainment screen like you would get in a Mercedes or in an x-peng g9 and there's no again Big infotainment thing going on and the back either if you were very critical and sometimes you have to You would be able to try the argument that it's a little bit Spartan for what you're paying Because that here in Denmark is more than a million kroner that means that this goes up against the Lord of Audi Q8s the Lord of the Mercedes EQ's it is pretty much more expensive than almost anything and that means that you really Need to want to have a Volvo. I know I love Volvos now more so than ever before so I get it I'm just not sure about the pricing though Still even if it is a bit light on actually groundbreaking features and it lacks some of the excitement You might be expecting for the price Volvo does stay true to their heritage here providing you with a brilliant SUV experience where it counts I would have wished for some more toys, but that's just me for the target customer though. This might be exactly what they need"