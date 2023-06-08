Tesla Model Y (2026 Facelift) - EV Hour

We return to one of our favourite electric vehicles to see how the latest iteration of the Tesla Model Y stacks up to the version of the car that we used to know and adore.
"This is the Tesla Model Y, the revised all-wheel-drive version of it.And let me start with a little personal anecdote.I bought a Tesla Model 3 in 2022, before the... well, before... well, before, you know."
"And, fun fact, I've loved it every single day that I've owned it.Which makes this both a little bit awkward, since I only have one touchpoint with the brand, but also very exciting, because it's nice to actually get to drive a current version, a current vision of what Tesla thinks a modern EV like this should be."
"So let's take it for a drive.This particular version is expensive, perhaps even too expensive if you ask me, coming in at about 450,000 Danish kroner and making it a direct competitor to some pretty heavy hitters.But looking at the roads of Denmark, one can easily see that various versions of this new Model Y has become a genuine smash hit. And it's also easy to see why."
"While there is certainly debate about what constitutes a good car interior, I, personally, have gravitated towards Tesla's minimalistic approach.That's why we bought the Model 3, and that is why I really do like sitting in here and using it day to day.I think that Tesla's cabin and their minimalistic interior concept is among the best that you would find."
"And obviously, if we just swivel around, it's pretty easy to see why.I mean, there is this lone light strip here that spans the width of the cabin, but really, there really isn't a lot of other stuff to talk about.There's only a few buttons here, one to open the door, and then the few that's allocated on this revised steering wheel."
"So I have my, I can clean the windscreen here, I have my dim dip, I have volume knobs here, and something for the autopilot right here.But all other aspects beyond charging your phone down here is relegated to this 16-inch touchscreen.And I do still think that Tesla has the most responsive and lovely software suite of them all."
"That is both in terms of how responsive it is, how it is divided up, how modular and adaptable it is, but also just the ease of use in which it is utilized.So going from known apps like Spotify to the app drawer to just using it every single day, I find that you just settle in quicker with Tesla's software in general."
"And therefore, because it's easier to settle in, it is also easier to dig up new features and concepts that you normally wouldn't.And while there are a lot of people out there that miss the tactility of, well, having buttons designated with one feature all around the cabin, I just find myself gravitating towards using more of the car more often with this approach."
"There are obviously some caveats.I know that there are some people that really are torn on this.That is the new shifter.So you drag this forward to drive forward and you drag it back to drive backwards and then press it once to park."
"And again, not everyone is going to like that.I don't personally think it's a problem.The one problem that I will surface is that right here, I would have liked a head-up display.I don't necessarily want a command screen, but some way for me to have information surfaced in my immediate line of sight without relegating my attention to the screen, that would be lovely."
"But in terms of the overall concept, top marks, man.WLTP This specific model sports up to 600 kilometers WLTP, a 0-100 in 4.8 seconds, a top speed of 201, and a charging speed at 250 kilowatts."
"These are all rock-solid specs, capable of handling most of what the world will throw at you.While a bit on the expensive side in this configuration, most of what you see is standard, and then it becomes quite the different story.I promise I mean what I say when I say that there is no inherent bias just because that I enjoy my own personally bought Tesla Model 3."
"I enjoy this, the new Tesla Model Y, because it's genuinely great.In terms of the range, the terms of the way that it performs on the road surface, in terms of the utilitarian nature of having an SUV with a small family like mine, this is just awesome value."
"Perhaps not that one.I do think that with these added extras, it becomes too expensive for what it is, but at its base price, you're getting something genuinely good.And if you can get past, I don't know, what the brand means today, there's a lot of people at Tesla, great engineers, designers, more than just that one dude."
"I do think that it is special.So, my wholehearted recommendation for the Tesla Model Y.See you on the next one."