Donkey Kong Bananza - Complete Grumpy Kong's Battle Rush in 7 minutes

In the meaty DK Bananza post-game Grumpy Kong builds four different projects as long as you pay him with good 'ol gold. Here we beat 13 fights at top speed. In other words, this can also serve as a "how to clear the 13-battle challenge in Ingot Isle Cave-In". Play on a 4K HDR screen for best visual experience.