Have you seen The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at 4K HDR on the Nintendo Switch 2 already?

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
If you haven't enjoyed two of the very best adventure games ever, now is the time. Everyone loved BotW and TotK on the original Switch, but check out how the former looks after the update patch on the Switch 2 as we show you the loading times, the crisp resolution, the vibrant colours, or the smooth framerate... yes, even in the Korok Forest!