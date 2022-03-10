English
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Have you seen The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at 4K HDR on the Nintendo Switch 2 already?

If you haven't enjoyed two of the very best adventure games ever, now is the time. Everyone loved BotW and TotK on the original Switch, but check out how the former looks after the update patch on the Switch 2 as we show you the loading times, the crisp resolution, the vibrant colours, or the smooth framerate... yes, even in the Korok Forest!

