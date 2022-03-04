Audi Q8 e-tron - EV Hour

The Audi Q8 is a beast, a luxurious tank to transport both you and your loved ones in comfort, style and safety. But is it as good as Audi's other offerings?
"Welcome everyone to another Gamereactor EV hour, this time focusing on the top-of-the-line Audi Q8 e-tron. This is the S-line model with 408 brake horsepower. Now, this is no slouch. It's expensive, it is extremely well made, and it's definitely designed for the rich among us, I would say. It's not the sportier, more eye-catching GT, but it's definitely a luxurious vehicle in every sense of the word. So, when I got in it for the first time to drive around the Christmas tour, well, I was borderline disappointed with the level of gadgetry that I found. It just felt like there wasn't enough toys. But as I said, then I drove it, and I drove it perhaps much more, and with my family around in the car on that Christmas tour, and I found something else to be much more true than I initially thought, which was it's not always about the amount of toys and gadgets. It's also about the build quality, the design elements, the cohesiveness of the little things, which makes up a grander whole. Let's take a look."
"It's the twin charging ports on either side, the sound of opening and closing the doors, the haptic feedback on the screens, the quality of the seats, particularly in the back, as well as the lovely climate controls at the center. It's all curved, just right, extrapolated and refined. And while it may be a bit unimaginative to some, or lacking crazy gullwing doors, or a little bit too much space, it's a very, very, very, very, very, very, very, or lacking crazy gullwing doors, or a different shape steering wheel, everything is right where it's supposed to be, and it just works."
"The thing that us motoring journalists are trying to do in the videos that we make, and I'm not saying that I necessarily count myself among that group of people, but you know, a joke can be a joke, is that we're trying to convey a feeling. We're trying to show you how it feels to sit in the cabin and drive, because that's very important. We can give you the figures, but you can look those up on a website. We can show you the interior and the exterior, but you can, you know, Google press videos and images made by the companies themselves."
"So what value can we bring? Well, we can tell you what it feels like when all of those little bits and pieces come together to that cohesive whole that I talked about earlier. And the thing about an Audi is that you may look at the interior as being a little sparse. You may look at the exterior as being a little conservative, but it is when all of those things come together that something magical happens. And I don't know if it's the build quality, or if it's just a way for them to design these cars as bulky units, but they do something. And while I can't put my finger on what it is, I can tell you that that X factor is there. The thing about Audis is that they take time. It takes time to grasp why they are so expensive, because you can't immediately see it or feel it. I mean, there isn't a 37-inch OLED panel in the middle of my face giving me all sorts of weird stats or entertainment systems. No, it's about the cohesion of the smaller things. I've said that a hundred times this video. But take one particular example, which I will now turn my gimbal around so you can see what it is I'm talking about. So let's talk. This little chasm here, I have actually criticized this particular design element before."
"And the general idea was that if I put my hand here, there is this yawning, gaping hole where obviously your drinks will be, but it just seems very uneven design-wise to me. But then I started driving and I started feeling the way that this space is utilized. I pushed this thing forward and I started resting my hand here, where it so seamlessly integrates with the gear, which is right here. Obviously it's an EV, so there's reverse, neutral, drive. That's the main thing that I've been using. But this particular position is so natural. It's kind of like a power stance almost. It makes me feel in control. So is it something that, you know, I could immediately recommend when I sat in here the first time? No. But as I drove it, it became immediately apparent that Audi was just more clever than me. I think that's kind of a cue for the entire car."
"The Audi Q8 e-tron is not cheap and Audi charges that much because they believe you'll succumb to the quality more so than cheap tricks, bells and whistles. And while I initially thought I'd need much more of those to fully recommend it, then the weather started to change. It started with specks of snow in the air, as you can see here. I was going to fly a little bit with the drone, talk a little bit more about the features, but look at this. Rainy, snowy, not suitable for this kind of work."
"I'm gonna go. And then the situation in Denmark quickly devolved into full-blown snowstorm, the likes of which we haven't seen for years. And that's when I realized that it's ultimately quality and reliability that counts. I'm standing in my doorway on the day that I'm supposed to deliver the Audi Q8 e-tron back to Audi, but take a look at the weather outside."
"It is completely snowed in. I've just emptied out the vehicle, but look, man.This is what has happened over the past couple of days here in Denmark.It's absolutely atrocious, but I'm not worried because I've been able to trust this vehicle for all the time that I've had it. And for that, I will miss it. It has guided me through some truly precarious moments during the past couple of days, I'll tell you that. So good on Audi."
"See you on the next one."