Universal's UK theme park said to have secured the rights for a Harry Potter attraction

When it was revealed that a Universal theme park would be opening in the UK, just outside of London in Bedford, many expected Harry Potter to have a big presence, as is the case in Universal's American and Japanese parks. However, when it was announced, the Wizarding World was nowhere to be seen, in part down to the fact that there are other nearby Harry Potter attractions in the UK operated by Warner Bros. and because the space at the park was being used for Paddington, The Lord of the Rings, James Bond, and more, all equally important British franchises.

However, it seems that the wish of so many fans may just become a reality, as The Sun now reports that Warner Bros., J.K. Rowling, and Universal are in discussion to bring a Harry Potter attraction to the park.

It's not mentioned what this could be, but an attraction does suggest it won't be an entirely themed world, but a smaller-scale offering that doesn't overwhelm and deter Potter fans from visiting The Making of Harry Potter attraction that is about 30 miles away.

As per The Sun, an insider explains: "It's not clear exactly what agreement has been reached but Universal now have their creative teams drawing up plans for the Harry Potter attraction in earnest.

"It's been a tense time during discussions between the rival studios but they feel like it's been worth it, particularly with the new Harry Potter TV series."

So with 007, Paddington, The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Minions, Jurassic World, and Back to the Future expected to some degree (but not Super Nintendo Land), what else would you like to see at Universal Studios Great Britain when that opens in hopefully 2031?

