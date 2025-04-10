Harry Potter will NOT be at Universal Studios Great Britain, here's why

HQ

Universal Studios Great Britain, a new theme park located in the United Kingdom, north of London, will be the first park from the American company in Europe. While rides based on Minions, Jurassic World, or Back to the Future are expected, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that the park will "showcase great British creations to the world".

But, shockingly, the most popular British media franchise perhaps of all-time, Harry Potter, will not be present at the park, despite it being the highlight of other theme parks of the Universal chain in Hollywood, Orlando, and Japan. And the reason appears to be, as expected, copyright laws.

Obviously, Harry Potter is owned by Warner Bros., but Universal got a lease to use the IP on their theme parks, but in the UK, Warner does operate another attraction, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Leavesden, Hertfordshire. This is what a source close to the project told BBC:

"Warner Bros. has the UK rights to Harry Potter attractions. They tried to find a way round it but couldn't. That could change in years to come, though", leaving the door open to new deals to be made in the future, perhaps even for Super Nintendo Land, which also will not feature at the park during its estimated opening date of 2031.

The source also said that, while Universal has not yet announced the rides that will be part of the park and has blurred the official concept art so to not show specific details and features, Universal has closed all the contracts and it's unlikely anything will change. He adds that most rides will be indoors, with the exceptions of three roller coasters themed around Back to the Future, Jurassic World, and Minions.

Regarding James Bond, it will be in the form of an stunt-show, similar to the one in Orlando... which is themed around Jason Bourne.