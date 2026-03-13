Tintin's legendary moon rocket is being turned into a Lego set

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It's a great time to be a Lego fan (even if my bank account would disagree...) as there are frankly so many amazing sets making their arrival. To this end, following the recent confirmation of a Lego Luigi Mario Kart set, now the Danish toy company has presented another imminent set, with this one set to appease fans of the iconic Tintin comics.

As of April 1, Tintin's Moon Rocket, which appeared in the Destination Moon and Explorers on the Moon stories, will be brickified and turned into a Lego set that combines its truly beautiful appearance with a collection of Tintin minifigures.

The set stands half a metre tall and is built from 1,283 pieces, and is required as a "display-ready piece" that has a few Tintin-oriented nods, including a hidden control room that can be found by removing a panel on the rocket, all while one of the minifigures is Tintin's beloved canine companion, Snowy.

Retailing for £139.99/€159.99, the set was actually created by a Portuguese fan, wherein it received massive community support and was turned into an official set by Lego. Check out the lovely set below.

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