Luigi gets Lego Mario Kart treatment with Mach 8 set

As it is Mario Day (Mar10), Nintendo has announced an expansion of its collaboration with Lego, all as part of an effort to grow the buildable Mario Kart range that the pair offer. With Luigi set to soon be a key player once more on the big screen via an appearance in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the iconic green-hat wearing brother of Mario will soon also be the star of his own Lego set.

A Luigi & Mach 8 set has been revealed that sees the taller plumber hopping into the lightning-fast kart and ready to race towards a chequered flag. It's a similar set to the existing Mario option, in that we find a seated Luigi, with marginally moveable arms, hands, and head, planted in a version of the famous kart, with Luigi-branding and flames spitting out the rear.

In total, we're looking at a set that retails for £159.99/€179.99/$179.99, which is surprisingly affordable for a set that spans 2,234 pieces. It's also a rather large set at 25 cm high, 41 cm long, and 23 cm wide, with pre-orders now available and shipping/an immediate purchase date planned in-line with the movie premiere on April 1.

Will you be snagging this latest Lego Mario (or rather Luigi) Kart set?

