The Pikmin will appear in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is just two weeks away from its release, and Nintendo and Illumination are pulling out all the stops with the promotional campaign. More and more characters from the Mario universe are being confirmed for this major film, but we now know that other Nintendo characters will also be making an appearance.

As we can see in this short clip uploaded to the film's official X account, at 0:06 the friendly red, blue and yellow Pikmin make an appearance. Combined with the rumours of Fox McCloud in the film and every gamer's dream of seeing a film about Super Smash Bros., it's possible that this film is setting us up for something bigger than we can imagine right now.

Which other Nintendo characters would you like to see in the film?