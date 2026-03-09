The Super Mario Galaxy: The Movie Direct reveals the voices of Wart and Yoshi

HQ

There is less than a month to go before the theatrical release of Super Mario Galaxy: The Movie. As the sequel to Super Mario Bros. The Movie from three years ago, which was one of the biggest animated hits of all time, it's only natural that expectations are sky high for SMB3. Nintendo, Universal, and Illumination have been sharing previews since last autumn (including a Direct back in January), and today, with the latest Nintendo Direct: Super Mario Galaxy: The Movie, anyone who wants to can now see a final trailer.

Breaking with tradition, Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri did not present the broadcast this time, but instead the cast of actors from the film wished fans a "happy Mario day" and introduced the following trailer with a "let's-a-go!"

The montage shows the fall of the Mushroom Kingdom and the abduction of Peach's Castle in a style similar to the beginning of Super Mario Galaxy (the game), but this time as the work of Bowser Jr. in his attempt to rescue his father. After Bowser's return as the King of the Koopas, it's Wart's turn to star in the Casino section that we've already seen in other videos, and finally we see the return of the psychopathic Luma from the first instalment.

After the trailer, Miyamoto and the actors playing Bowser and Bowsy, followed by those playing Peach and Toad, bid farewell to the broadcast, but not before Brie Larson (Rosalina) celebrated her moment in a Nintendo Direct as a recognised fan. Finally, Meledandri revealed Luis Guzmán (Gamez Addams in Wednesday) as Wart, Issa Rae as the Queen Bee, and Donald Glover as Yoshi.