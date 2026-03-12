Nintendo recreates Princess Peach's stained glass window in real life for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

HQ

We're just weeks away from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and Universal and Nintendo are pulling out all the stops for this highly anticipated animated sequel. More characters from the games, a bigger, bombastic story, a larger cast, and more combine to see Mario take another pot shot at breaking box office records.

As caught by IGN, as part of the marketing for the movie, a stained glass window imitating one seen in the movie, and similar to those spotted at Peach's castle in the games, has been created in New York City. There it's displayed next to two massive banners, showing that yes, this is marketing The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

If you're in NYC and want to check it out for yourself, it's confirmed to be located in the shops at Columbus Circle. According to the signage at the display, it'll be around until the 15th of March, meaning you've not got long if you want to see it in person.