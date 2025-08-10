The most badass NPCs in video games

HQ

Last week, we as the Gamereactor editorial team came together to tell you all about who we deem as the coolest protagonists in video games, selecting a handful of timeless icons that stand head and shoulders above the rest. Today, we're turning our attention away from the characters you control to those that stand on the sideline and help elevate the overall experience. These are who we regard as the most badass NPCs.

Emile - Halo: Reach

Honestly I could put all of Noble 6 on this list. The team of Spartans that ensured the main plot of the Halo games can take place, we'll never forget the sacrifice of our Noble friends. But Emile, there's just something about that skull helmet, that overly large dagger on his shoulder, and his lack of conversation that make him a badass from his first moments on screen. The fact that his death sees him still shanking elites while asking who's next solidifies him as the most badass member of Noble 6 and the reason I'll always remember Reach.

Blaidd - Elden Ring

I'm no furry, but there's something instantly cool about a guy who has a wolf's head atop his body. With that gruff, Welsh-intoned voice, Blaidd impresses wherever you find him in Elden Ring, and following him along through Ranni's quest is an easy way to grow attached to this badass fighter. He helps you take down Radahn and is incredibly strong with his massive greatsword. Then, when the time comes for him to go, you can't help but feel a great pang in your heart to see such a cool design laid low by being forced to betray Ranni. Design alone might win Blaidd the day more so than any particular feats, but he's still a badass in most Elden Ring player's books.

Garrus Vakarian - Mass Effect

There is no Shepard without Vakarian. Garrus is our most loyal companion in the Mass Effect games. From the first all the way to the third, he stays with us so long as we keep him alive, and he's equally badass in all three. From confidant and capable C-Sec officer in the first game to the antihero Archangel in the second, Garrus' arc is deep and nuanced, his character effortlessly engaging, and his abilities in-game mean he's pretty much always a must-include for your party. There are companions who are stronger in the lore, but none quite pull off the badass rogue agent vibe like Garrus. Unless that's how you play your Shepard, of course.

Cayde-6 - Destiny 2

Nathan Fillion has played some cool roles throughout his career but a robotic space cowboy with a wit as sharp as his horn... c'mon. Cayde-6 is the epitome of everything that makes Destiny as a franchise badass. This character acts of his own volition, finds creative ways to tackle the task at hand, never runs from a fight, and stylishly guns down enemies, all while rocking an outfit that makes colleagues Ikora and Zavala look second rate. Cayde-6 might just be the coolest guy in the entire Destiny universe, and yes that includes Drifter, Lord Shaxx, Mara Sov, and everyone's favourite sexy icon, Sweeperbot.

Vex - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

There are a bunch of Thieves Guild members that could make this cut, as each have elements that make them stand out for their badassitude, but in our eyes, one stands out above the rest: Vex. Lurking in the shadows, a portrait of solitude and dignity known for her ruthless insults and snide jabs each time you near her, Vex is the person you want to either be or be with. If you asked the average Skyrim player if they could swap Lydia for Vex as a companion, the answer would be unanimous. What about trading Ysolda for Vex as a partner, equally unanimous. But that's what makes Vex badass, as she's her own woman, she's on her own trajectory in life, and while you may be the Dragonborn, she quite frankly couldn't give a toss.

Mr Torque - Borderlands

If we're talking about badass NPCs, we can't not include the definition of the word; Borderlands' Mr Torque. This muscular, meat-headed, explosion-loving, air guitar-playing character literally lives and dies by the phrase "badass", so much so that Gearbox made an entire Borderlands 2 DLC named after him and his most favourite place in the world, The Badass Crater of Badassitude. Mr Torque may be a stereotype and a satirical creation that resembles a walking bicep, but he's also hilarious and memorable, and a Borderlands staple, so much so that Gearbox has coded his family into the series by introducing us to his equally-jacked grandma throughout the years.