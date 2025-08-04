The closed beta of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls on PlayStation 5 will run from 5 to 7 September

HQ

Continuing our review of the news from yesterday's Evo 2025 closing ceremony in Las Vegas, where we saw new content packs for Street Fighter 6 or Tekken 8, as well as a sneak peek at the development of the upcoming Virtua Fighter Project, we also got some homework at the fighting event, like signing up for a newly announced closed beta of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls next month.

The closed beta will be exclusive to PS5 players (you can access the sign-up form here), and will take place from 5-7 September. That's when console gamers will be able to see if the unusual 4v4 brawler's take on the current 3v3 trend is as promising as it looks in the trailers.

And while you're at it, you can watch the announcement of this closed beta below.