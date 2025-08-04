English
Street Fighter 6

Check out the revealing new costumes for Street Fighter 6 Outfit Pack 4

The summer heat must be getting especially hot in the ring, because these new outfits leave little to the imagination.

Evo 2025, the world's biggest fighting game tournament, culminated yesterday with several notable announcements from companies in the fighting game genre. As well as showing us progress on the development of the next Virtua Fighter or the long-awaited arrival of Armor King in the King of Iron Fist Tournament at Tekken 8, they also left us Street Fighter 6 fans with something, albeit 'small in size'.

We won't be the ones to argue over whether those little rags that go with those god-sculpted abs and glutes are the most comfortable clothes for fighting, but we're glad to see that Chun-Li, Cammy, Luke, Jamie, Kimberly, Manon, and A.K.I. are in style this summer.

There's no need for words (but indeed for clothes) in the Street Fighter 6 Outfit Pack 4 trailer. Check it out below.

