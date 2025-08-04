Virtua Fighter Project shows off realistic animations and fluid combat

HQ

Finally, Sega is serving up some tasty gameplay from the upcoming Virtua Fighter Project, or Virtua Fighter 6, whatever the game ends up being called. The short but explosive trailer, taken from the game's training mode, gives us our first proper look at its new visual style - a clear leap forward from previous generations - along with its smooth, cohesive combat system.

It's been modernised, no doubt about it, yet it still remains faithful to the classic Virtua Fighter formula: fast exchanges of blows, heavy throws, and distinct body physics. Special attention seems to have been given to animations, which now feel far more detailed than before, with character models that are noticeably more realistic.

There's still no confirmed release date, but judging from what we've seen, it looks like many of the pieces are already in place. With cautious optimism, fans might finally get to see the iconic franchise return within the next year in the first brand-new console entry since Virtua Fighter 5. Check out the clip below.

Are you ready for a new Virtua Fighter?