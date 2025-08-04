Armor King returns to Tekken 8 this October

HQ

During the third day's final rounds at EVO, Bandai Namco took the opportunity to unveil the long-awaited gameplay trailer for Armor King, the latest addition to Tekken 8's ever-growing roster of colourful fighters, both new and returning. He will be the third DLC character of Season 2 and is set to officially step into the arena this October, specifically on the 13th for Season Pass holders and the 16th for everyone else.

As expected, Armor King hits hard and delivers impressive animations, a visual upgrade of the highest order compared to previous games. Fans have eagerly awaited his return, and the response from EVO attendees and online players has been immediate and enthusiastic. While perhaps not the most ground-breaking addition, players seem pleased, and Bandai Namco appears to be going all-in ahead of Halloween. We're excited, are you?

Do you play Tekken 8, and will you be picking up Armor King?