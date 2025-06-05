Marvel fighting games are finally back with Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls by Arc System Works, exclusive to PS5 and PC

Arc System Works, the Japanese studio behind popular fighting series like Guilty Gear and BlazBlue, got the spotlight in Sony's latest State of Play, with the announcement of Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, a new 4v4 tag team fighting game slated for PS5 and PC in 2026.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls was the final game to be featured at the presentation, even after Ghost of Yotei, which give us an idea of the importance Sony and Marvel Games are giving to the first proper Marvel fighting game since Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite in 2017. Despite how mainstream the Marvel brand is, Arc System Works will remain close to their Japanese aesthetics (the original character designs were rejected, Marvel asking for something "that Arc would want to do").

The first trailer shows Captain America, Dr. Doom, Storm, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, Star-Lord, and Ghost Rider, but more are expected to appear, with a new Japanese redesign, including "characters who have never been playable in a fighting game before".

The game is a production of PlayStation Studios, which means that - at least initially - it will be exclusive to PS5 and PC. Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls launches in 2026.