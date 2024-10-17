The best of Hayao Miyazaki: Five films every movie fan should watch

HQ

Hayao Miyazaki is a master of animation who has touched the hearts of millions over the decades. His films are genuine treasures that blend stunning visuals with deep narratives, exploring universal themes like nature, family, and the search for identity. Each of Miyazaki's works is a journey into a world where the magical and the real intertwine, inviting us to remember the essence of childhood and the importance of our connections with others and the environment.

As we dive into Miyazaki's filmography, we discover stories that inspire us to reflect on ourselves and the world around us. From the heart-warming innocence of My Neighbor Totoro to the emotional complexity of Spirited Away, each film offers a new lens through which to contemplate our own struggles and aspirations. It becomes clear that Miyazaki doesn't just tell stories, he creates universes that remind us of the magic still present in our everyday lives, even in the most challenging moments. So with that in mind, let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Hayao Miyazaki.

5. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

My Neighbor Totoro is one of those films that we just can't help but adore. It is truly the quintessential film for kids and families. Its charm and simplicity create a magical experience that resonates with everyone and leaves a lasting impression.

The story follows sisters Satsuki and Mei as they move to the Japanese countryside in the 1950s to be closer to their sick mother. Eager to enjoy the summer and explore nature, they stumble upon a magical world filled with forest spirits, the most beloved of which is Totoro. The encounter transforms their summer, bringing them comfort and adventure during tough times. This delightful tale highlights the beauty of childhood innocence and our connection to nature. Through magic and hope, it reminds us that even in difficult moments, joy can be found in the little things and in the bonds of family.

4. The Wind Rises (2013)

I'd say The Wind Rises is the perfect film for adults seeking inspiration and a moment of reflection on passion and dreams, especially if you're interested in a more mature film that addresses the complexity of creating beauty in a context of war and suffering.

The film follows Jiro Horikoshi, a passionate airplane designer who dreams of creating beautiful aircraft. Set against the backdrop of significant historical events like the Great Kanto Earthquake and World War II, we follow Jiro as he navigates personal and professional challenges, including his love for Nahoko and his friendship with Honjo. Jiro's journey teaches us that passion and dedication can create beauty, even in tough times. The film reminds us that dreams often come with sacrifices, and that love and friendship are essential in pursuing our ideals. And another thing I love about this film is that it gives a deeper insight into Miyazaki's life, as it's his most autobiographical work. If you want to better understand the artist and his art, this is a must-watch.

3. Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

Howl's Moving Castle is a film for all ages, especially for those who enjoy fairy tales with a touch of self-discovery. I first watched it in art class at school because my drawing teacher was obsessed with Miyazaki. We had to pick a scene from the film to draw, which made it so much more engaging. It really made us appreciate Miyazaki's talent even more—especially when I finished and looked at my drawing and realised I had pretty much created a potato-looking figure with a hat.

Howl's Moving Castle follows Sophie, a young hat maker who gets cursed by the Witch of the Waste and turned into an old woman. Suddenly, she finds herself in a magical world she never imagined. As she seeks a way to break the spell, she ends up in the fascinating moving castle of Howl, a young wizard who, while charming, is also insecure and a bit selfish. Their relationship unfolds in unexpected ways, revealing that both are carrying their own fears and doubts. Sophie and Howl's story invites us to reflect on self-discovery and accepting our vulnerabilities. Embracing our imperfections and facing our fears can lead to deeper, more meaningful relationships, reminding us that love can be a powerful force for change.

2. Princess Mononoke (1997)

I'd say Princess Mononoke is a film more suited for an adult audience, perfect for those looking for deep narratives about humanity and nature. Out of all Miyazaki's works, this one is the most entertaining for me. It's a masterpiece that delves into the complexity of the relationship between humans and nature.

The story follows Ashitaka, a young warrior who, after being cursed by a boar god, sets off on a journey to find a cure. Along the way, he becomes embroiled in a conflict between the forest gods, led by the fierce San, and the humans of Tatara, led by the ambitious Lady Eboshi. What really stands out in this film is Ashitaka's effort to see the good in both sides, which earns him hostility from those who view him as a traitor. This powerful tale about the struggle between humans and nature teaches us the importance of empathy and coexistence. Through Ashitaka's journey, we learn that understanding and seeking peaceful solutions are crucial in facing the environmental and social challenges we encounter.

1. Spirited Away (2001)

Spirited Away is Miyazaki's masterpiece, suitable for all ages and perfect for anyone who loves fantasy and personal growth. Simple as that. This is the film that never lets you down. No matter if you're watching it for the first time or the tenth, you always take away something new.

The story follows Chihiro, a ten-year-old girl who, during a move with her parents, crosses a tunnel that leads her to a world filled with gods, spirits, and witches. When her parents are turned into pigs, Chihiro must face this magical and dangerous reality alone, learning to be brave and trust in her own abilities. Her transformation throughout the film is remarkable, and each character she meets teaches her invaluable lessons.

I still remember the first time I watched it. It was quite a few years ago, but I can picture that afternoon perfectly. It was just a week after I had moved to a new city to live alone for the first time. This film was exactly what I needed. Chihiro's journey symbolises personal growth and the courage to confront the unknown. It reminds us that facing our fears and helping others can lead to a deeper understanding of our own strength and resilience, as well as a stronger connection to the world around us. We all have to confront our fears and embrace the unknown in life, and Spirited Away beautifully prepares us for that journey, reminding us that every challenge is an opportunity for growth and that love and courage light the way forward.

Chihiro heading into the unknown at the beginning of the film.

Chihiro returning from her journey at the end of the film.

And that's all for today! With each film by Hayao Miyazaki, we enter a world where magic and reality coexist, reminding us of the importance of imagination and our connection to the world around us. His stories not only entertain; they challenge us to reflect on our relationship with nature, others, and ourselves. From the innocence of childhood to the dilemmas of adulthood, Miyazaki captures the essence of the human experience, inviting us to find beauty even in difficult moments.

As we conclude this journey through his filmography, it's impossible not to feel deep gratitude for the lessons he has taught us. His characters, with their struggles and triumphs, show us that despite the challenges we face, there is always room for hope, friendship, and personal growth. Miyazaki's films remind us that, just like his protagonists, we all have a journey to embark on, filled with discoveries and opportunities to shine. His legacy endures, inspiring us to keep dreaming and embrace the magic of life every step of the way.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with Hayao Miyazaki's work! Which of his films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!