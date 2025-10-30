Team Vitality and Skin.Land announce partnership

Team Vitality, the two-time Major winning CS2 team, and Skin.Land, a reputable and secure CS2 skins site, have announced a partnership aimed at enhancing fan and player experience.

The triumphant stride of Team Vitality in 2025 is complemented by yet another important date, as this week marks the beginning of the partnership with Skin.Land, a reputable CS2 marketplace for players and collectors. Both parties are thrilled to join forces, bringing together the winning tradition of Team Vitality and the expertise of Skin.Land. The partnership is aimed at fostering and broadening the Counter-Strike community, including fans, players, and collectors.

The French team is no stranger to big collaborations, having active partnerships with Crédit Agricole, Kia, and Hummel, among others. On the other hand, this partnership marks a major step for Skin.Land into the esports territory. Aside from this collaboration, the CS2 marketplace has sponsored FalleN, the legendary Brazilian IGL, along with several CS2 tournaments and leagues.

In recent months, Skin.Land has become one of the first marketplaces to fully adapt to Valve's Trade Protection update by introducing instant payouts, giving players the ability to sell CS2 skins instantly and receive real money on their bank card or crypto wallet within minutes. This innovation, combined with up to a $10 bonus for the first sale, has solidified Skin.Land's position as one of the most user-friendly and forward-thinking platforms in the CS2 market.

In order to establish themselves as a big name in the Counter-Strike esports community, there is no better partner than Team Vitality, a well-renowned organization with a long tradition of excellence and victorious spirit.

"We're delighted to welcome Skin.Land to the Team Vitality family. Partnering with such a trusted and innovative brand within the Counter-Strike ecosystem is a strong signal of reliability for us. Their constant focus on delivering a safe, transparent, and high-quality experience for players perfectly aligns with our own values. This collaboration reflects our commitment to working with the best to continue growing our ecosystem," said Nicolas Maurer, CEO of Team Vitality.

Together, Team Vitality and Skin.Land are setting new standards for what collaboration in the CS2 scene can look like. This partnership goes beyond sponsorship - it's about uniting competitive excellence with community-driven innovation. Fans can look forward to unique experiences, special events, and new ways to engage with the game they love. By focusing on instant payouts, fair pricing, and player trust, Skin.Land continues to redefine what it means to be part of the CS2 world - making skin trading faster, safer, and more rewarding for everyone.