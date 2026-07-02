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Still no news on Winds of Winter, but 2027's A Song of Ice and Fire calendar certainly looks awesome

The calendar features artistic impressions from some of the most famous Westeros moments.

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It's unclear if author George R.R. Martin will ever finish the next book in the A Song of Ice and Fire saga, namely Winds of Winter, as he has said on frequent occasions it may never be completed, that it's the "great curse of my life", and that he has trouble sticking with deadlines. Sigh...

Still, there are at least other exciting ASOIAF events happening, not including the HBO Max productions. This includes a new calendar based on the events of the wider fantasy universe, with the 2027 edition now revealed.

This calendar features art from Tyler Jacobson, with each month including an artistic impression of a key moment from Westerosi lore, with a few examples already shared. We get a glimpse at what seems to be the Mountain and the Viper battle, the Hound being left for dead by Arya Stark, and Cersei Lannister standing in front of the Iron Throne.

Beyond this, it's confirmed that the calendar will go on-sale as of July 21 and that it will retail for $18. Will you be snagging one?

Still no news on Winds of Winter, but 2027's A Song of Ice and Fire calendar certainly looks awesome


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