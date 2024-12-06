George R.R. Martin doesn't know if he'll ever finish The Winds of Winter

HQ

We've been waiting an incredibly long time for author George R.R. Martin to finish the next chapter in A Song of Ice and Fire and to deliver The Winds of Winter to his fans, but the famed writer is, as he puts it, "13 years late". While we've seen countless blog posts from Martin updating fans on his progress through the book, nothing of significance has ever really been shared, and now in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, it's increasingly unclear if the book will ever arrive.

When asked about The Winds of Winter, Martin simply said: "Unfortunately, I am 13 years late. Every time I say that, I'm [like], 'How could I be 13 years late?' I don't know, it happens a day at a time. But that's still a priority. A lot of people are already writing obituaries for me. [They're saying] 'Oh, he'll never be finished.' Maybe they're right. I don't know. I'm alive right now! I seem pretty vital!"

Considering how HBO is still finding ways to expand the Game of Thrones brand, and often without Martin as involved, as was the case for House of the Dragon's second season, you have to wonder if the author still feels the need to debut this hugely anticipated book.

