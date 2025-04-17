George R.R. Martin: "The Winds of Winter is the great curse of my life"

HQ

Will we ever get to read the sixth book in A Song of Ice and Fire? Fans of the series have become accustomed to waiting. But work on the penultimate book, The Winds of Winter, continues to drag on and it is now 14 years since A Dance With Dragons was launched. Martin himself is of course very aware of the situation and in a new interview he calls it the greatest curse of his life. But he also recognises that progress is being made, albeit very slowly.

"That's the curse of my life here. There's no doubt Winds of Winter is 13 years late. I'm still working on it. I have periods where I make progress and then other things divert my attention"

His involvement in all sorts of side projects has been identified by many as one of the biggest problems, but Martin himself says that this has not had a major impact on the writing process.

"Fans seem to overestimate how much time I'm putting in these things"

When do you think The Winds of Winter will be finalised?