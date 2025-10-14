George R.R. Martin on Winds of Winter: "I've always had trouble with deadlines"

HQ

Fifteen years since the last book in A Song of Ice and Fire. Fifteen years since Game of Thrones started and made the world of Westeros the global phenomenon it is today. Fifteen years... and still no Winds of Winter.

George R.R. Martin knows the pain of that more than anyone, probably, as he's still being asked about that book more than a decade on. As caught by Entertainment Weekly, Martin recently addressed the missing book at NYCC, saying he's not a fan of missing deadlines.

"I know there's all this controversy about Winds of Winter and how late it is, but I've always had trouble with deadlines," he said. "I don't feel happy breaching contracts or missing a deadline or anything like that."

Later on in the conversation, Martin went back to Winds of Winter when talking about how he also likes to write other stories. "Yes, I do love Winds of Winter. I'm still interested in it, I'm still working on it, but honestly, I love these other things, too."

There's still no solid release date for Winds of Winter. There are many fans that have now given up hope, and those that still think it'll come out at some point grow increasingly frustrated each time it is dismissed.