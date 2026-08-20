Star Wars: Galactic Racer has now gone gold and is ready for launch in October

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It's become a bit of a trend as of the last few days for games to be announcing they have 'gone gold' and are ready to be printed onto discs before being shipped to consumer stores around the world.

Earlier today we touched on Valor Mortis, while also noting that Control Resonant reached the state soon before, while The Blood of Dawnwalker surprised many earlier in the summer. Now it's Fuse Games' turn as Star Wars: Galactic Racer has reached the gold status too.

As confirmed in a post on social media, we're told the following:

"The results of the latest Galactic League race are in. Taking pride of place at the top of the podium, it's...

"STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™, which has officially gone gold!"

As for when Star Wars: Galactic Racer is looking to debut on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, the project is set for an October 6. If you are looking for more information about the game, you can read our latest preview, while also reading about the post-launch plans and the challenge of balancing spectacle with excellent game feel.