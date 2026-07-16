Seven weeks from launch, The Blood of Dawnwalker has gone gold

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We are seven weeks to the day away from being able to play developer Rebel Wolves' debut title, as The Blood of Dawnwalker is expected to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on September 3. Granted, we should probably eliminate 'expected' from that statement, as the launch is now all but confirmed.

In a post on social media, it's revealed The Blood of Dawnwalker has "gone gold" and is now ready to be printed onto discs and physical media, and therefore is in a state where Rebel Wolves is happy to put it into the hands of fans.

Essentially, don't expect any delays for the game at this point, especially when considering how the game is operating in a bit of release real estate where it can thrive and avoid the minefield of launches planned for later in September and early October.

For more from The Blood of Dawnwalker, we recently went hands-on with the game and you can read our full preview of the project over here.