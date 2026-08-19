Control Resonant has gone gold and is ready for launch, but the physical edition has been delayed

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We're just over a month away from being able to dive into the next chapter of the Control saga, as Control Resonant will land on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S systems as soon as September 24. With this on the horizon, developer Remedy Entertainment has now shared two key bits of information related to the game.

For one, we're informed Control Resonant has officially gone gold and is now ready to be released. Going gold still harkens back to the day when games were predominantly printed on discs, and this milestone means a game was ready to be put onto the consumer-sold disc and sent to stores around the world in preparation for the launch date.

However, speaking about discs and physical copies, Remedy also had a bit of news about this version of the game, which is that it isn't quite ready yet. While the digital version will be launching as planned on September 24, the physical version has been delayed a few weeks until October 15, with a brief statement shared on this matter.

"The physical release date for the game has moved to October 15th. We need just a little more time to deliver the physical version to you, but rest assured - nothing stays contained forever."

Will you be snagging a physical or digital version of Control Resonant?