Star Wars: Galactic Racer won't have a season pass, but it'll still have plenty of post-launch content

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Star Wars: Galactic Racer isn't going to have a season pass. Fuse Games' debut title as a studio is a multiplayer game avoiding the trappings of modern live-service titles in 2026, as it looks to bring back an old-school, arcade feel and a focus on giving the player a fantastic experience over making them part with their cash. It's something that made headlines when it was first revealed, and when at a preview event for the game, we caught up with game director Matt Webster to ask about how post-launch content will take shape.

"What I meant when I said that was that we wanted a grounded experience right out of the thing. Not that there would be an absence of things that would come after launch, but notwithstanding. What we wanted to do was push the genre forward and by looking at, by challenging some of those racing conventions," Webster explained, adding that rather than focus on season passes or how post-launch and DLC content looks, instead Fuse Games chose to prioritise challenging conventions of modern racing games.

"So it starts from actually bringing consequence back into racing. You know, it's difficult to have consequence when you've got a rewind button. And so what we wanted to do was embrace the spectacle, the audiovisual spectacle of a crash, but also embrace the consequence of a crash," Webster said.

He added that with the campaign taking some roguelite elements, you can have moments of failure that make you want to come back stronger. "That structure, runs-based structure, is sort of conditioned for replayability. And racing games thrive on replayability. The more I play with a vehicle, the better I understand its handling dynamics. The more I play a racetrack, I understand its configuration and how to optimize," he said.

This extends to the multiplayer too, in that players are rewarded for engaging with the game's mechanics beyond just pressing the accelerator to go forwards. Find out more in our full interview below:

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Star Wars: Galactic Racer releases on the 6th of October for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.